The city of Newberry is getting a new fire chief after the retirement of Ben Buckner

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is welcoming a new head firefighter after the retirement of its longtime chief.

Mike Vogel is taking on the role of Newberry Fire Chief.

Former chief Ben Buckner retired last week after 28 years with the city.

Vogel previously worked as assistant fire chief for Alachua County Fire Rescue.

