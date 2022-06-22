Advertisement

The city of Newberry is getting a new fire chief after the retirement of Ben Buckner

The city of Newberry is getting a new fire chief after the retirement of Ben Buckner
The city of Newberry is getting a new fire chief after the retirement of Ben Buckner(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is welcoming a new head firefighter after the retirement of its longtime chief.

Mike Vogel is taking on the role of Newberry Fire Chief.

TRENDING STORY: ‘No man should take another man’s life’: Victim’s family mourns after Citra shooting

Former chief Ben Buckner retired last week after 28 years with the city.

Vogel previously worked as assistant fire chief for Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Authorities are releasing few details at this time
Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash
Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash
'No man should take another man's life': Victim's family mourns after Citra shooting
MCSO is investigating a shooting homicide in Citra
‘No man should take another man’s life’: Victim’s family mourns after Citra shooting