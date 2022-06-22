Columbia County Sheriff’s Office awarded reaccreditation designation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is receiving a reaccreditation designation.

The Commission for Law Enforcement Accreditation awarded the office this designation.

Sheriff Mark Hunter and accreditation manager Sergeant Chris Parker accepted it.

This award goes to agencies that prove they are adhering to the best standards and practices.

An independent assessor conducted an on-site inspection of the office.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will hold this accreditation status for three years.

