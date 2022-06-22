Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing boater on Lake Weir

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE WEIR, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching Lake Weir for a missing boater.

Deputies responded to the Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area after getting reports of a stranded boat.

They found three children on a boat, who told them a man went into the water and never came out.

Air, marine, and dive teams are helping with the search.

This is considered a possible drowning.

