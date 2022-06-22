Deputies searching for missing boater on Lake Weir

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE WEIR, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching Lake Weir for a missing boater.

Deputies responded to the Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area after getting reports of a stranded boat.

They found three children on a boat, who told them a man went into the water and never came out.

Air, marine, and dive teams are helping with the search.

This is considered a possible drowning.

