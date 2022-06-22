Divers search for missing boater on Lake Weir

**As of 5:45 p.m., MCSO officials said, the man has still not been found.

LAKE WEIR, Fla. (WCJB) - Divers with the Marion County sheriff’s office continue their search of Lake Weir for a missing boater, who they believe drowned Tuesday afternoon. They were back out on the water at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Detectives said the now missing man and two children were swimming, while a third child stayed behind on the boat. The ones in the water realized the boat had drifted off, and the children decided to swim back.

When the kids turned the boat around and went back for the man, he was gone. Officials said they are not yet revealing the identity of the man.

Detectives were back out on the water at 8a.m. Wednesday. (WCJB)

We asked Crista Vanderschaaf if she had seen anything like this happen in the eight years she lived on the lake. She now lives in Weirsdale. She told us no.

“Something like this, with kids involved, it’s very sad and I pray for their family and I hope they find him,” she said.

The sheriff’s office got the call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The underwater recovery team stayed in the water until 8:15, and after sunset, they used sonar technology to continue the search until 10:30.

Detectives said they’re investigating this as a possible drowning.

“It’s very shocking. It’s sad to hear that somebody could possibly lose their life on the lake,” Vanderschaaf said.

Detectives are asking that the public avoid the area both on and off the water, as some swimmers and boaters have already made the search more difficult.

