Firefighters battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Marion County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue crews battled a semi-truck fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning.

The cab of a semi was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at 11: 24 a.m. at the northbound weigh station on I-75. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also on the scene.

Seven MCFR units arrived and doused the flames with waterlines while preventing the fire from spreading. The blaze was brought under control at 11:46 a.m.

One person was evaluated by paramedics and decided not to go to the hospital.

Firefighters remained at the scene for mop-up operations.

