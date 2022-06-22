The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting a job fair
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Children and Families is holding a job fair in Lake City.
This job fair starts at 9 a.m. and is open until 3 p.m.
It’s at 1389 west U.S. Highway 90.
They have jobs like child protective investigator, adult protective investigator, and economic self-sufficiency specialist I.
They would like all participants to bring a resume, a list of references, and a valid photo ID.
