Great Resignation Regret: Chamber of Commerce organize event to improve workplace retention

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the Great Resignation to the Great Regret.

Business leaders say many employees who once left the workplace for higher-paying jobs, are returning.

“Everybody’s looking for talent. Right,” said Greater Gainesville Chamber Vice President of Member Development, Steve Cannon. “It’s a big thing to hold on to but to find the new talent and have them come out to your businesses to grow. Everyone needs more help.”

In the meeting, speakers shared that 4.5 million people quit in March 2022 and that 55% of American workers are looking for a new job.

Experts expressed the importance of positive cultures in the workplace.

“That’s on the top of everybody’s mind,” said event speaker Vicki Guy. “Why is everybody leaving? Is it because of flexibility? Is it because of something different?

However, speakers tell us about the importance of a healthy work environment and why workers are leaving for higher-paying jobs.

“We are seeing that people are leaving. Kind of the grass is greener syndrome on the other side” said Guy. “Then realizing oh wait a minute this isn’t what I thought it was gonna be. And then trying to come back or moving into a different role that’s more aligned with what they were doing for.”

TV20 spoke to business leaders who hope the guidance from the presentation will benefit their workplace. Experts say human connection brings value.

“I thought it was really interesting, to know, to find out that it’s not all about salary,” said business owner Antony Kwan. “It’s about how about people, interacting with your employees. Person to person, one on one.”

Business leaders encourage recruiters and employees to dig deep, doing more work during the vetting and interview process to find the right fit.

For more information on economic development and event, visit the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce.

