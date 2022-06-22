Horse Capital TV highlights Elizabeth Keathley and her passion for competing with horse carriages
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke to Elizabeth Keathley about her passion for competing with horse carriages.
Hold onto your reins, it’s about to be a wild ride.
RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights horse care during the summer
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.