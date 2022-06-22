Lake City Fire department pay raise

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members boosted their firefighter’s hourly pay.

The fire department is currently the least paid compared to firefighters in surrounding areas.

Fire chief Josh Wehinger said he has not received any applications within 400 miles of the city.

Now that firefighters are getting a bump in pay to $16 per hour it is supposed to be a game-changer.

“It draws applicants that we were not getting before because we are not even competitive with other area departments. This now allows growth for the department and the city itself, “said Lake City Fire Chief Josh.

Meanwhile, the city council discussed finding a new recruiter for the city manager position. It’s been open for over a year.

One Lake City resident who attended the meeting is not happy about how long it’s taking to fill the position.

“I don’t think they are serious moving forward about searching for one because they have an Interim city manager doing the job so they don’t have a sense of urgency. But those of us in the community recognize the need for a city manager, " said Glenel Bowden.

Council members did not decide whether to go through another head hunter to get future city manager candidates.

In two weeks the board will meet again to discuss filling the position.

