Advertisement

Man arrested after being pulled over with nine undocumented passengers.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An FHP trooper caught a man smuggling nine people on I-75.

A 2008 Kia was pulled over because it was traveling south at a very low speed with window tint exceeding legal limits.

The trooper noticed one woman and eight male passengers who were undocumented

The driver tried to flee over a fence, but was retaken into custody and transported to Shands with minor injuries.

The driver is being held in the Alachua County Jail on nine counts of human smuggling, and resisting arrest.

TRENDING: Firefighters battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

From the Great Resignation to the Great Regret
More than half of Gainesville’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes
More than half of Gainesville’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes
From the Great Resignation to the Great Regret
Great Resignation Regret: Chamber of Commerce organize event to improve workplace retention
Year-round, the Ronald McDonald House of north-central Florida fundraises to do its best to...
Ronald McDonald House of north-central Florida showcases upcoming fundraising events
Ronald McDonald House of north-central Florida showcases upcoming fundraising events