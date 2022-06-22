Man arrested after being pulled over with nine undocumented passengers.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An FHP trooper caught a man smuggling nine people on I-75.

A 2008 Kia was pulled over because it was traveling south at a very low speed with window tint exceeding legal limits.

The trooper noticed one woman and eight male passengers who were undocumented

The driver tried to flee over a fence, but was retaken into custody and transported to Shands with minor injuries.

The driver is being held in the Alachua County Jail on nine counts of human smuggling, and resisting arrest.

