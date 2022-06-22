A new Ocala V.A clinic is having its ribbon-cutting ceremony after originally being postponed due to COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new state-of-the-art V.A. clinic has a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

While the facility opened on January 25th, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.

It is located at 4826 SW 49th Rd.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Miguel H. Lapuz, M.D.

This event is open to the public.

