A new Ocala V.A clinic is having its ribbon-cutting ceremony after originally being postponed due to COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new state-of-the-art V.A. clinic has a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

While the facility opened on January 25th, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.

It is located at 4826 SW 49th Rd.

The ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Miguel H. Lapuz, M.D.

This event is open to the public.

