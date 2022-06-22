Overcrowding at animal shelters has officials considering euthanization

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are considering euthanizing dogs at the animal shelter if they are not adopted soon.

Staffers are working on a report about overcrowding at the shelter.

The issue is up for discussion at the county commission’s June 28th special meeting.

Alachua County isn’t the only area facing this problem.

Workers at several shelters around north-central Florida are saying they are dealing with the same thing.

Employees at some of those facilities are blaming inflation, saying more people are unable to care for their pets.

RELATED STORY: The cost of inflation is forcing pet owners to part ways with their cats and dogs

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.