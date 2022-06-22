Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Mini Sweet Peppers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mini Sweet Peppers are anything but an average pepper. They are sweeter than regular bell peppers and pack lots of nutrients, flavors, and colors into your next meal. You can add these peppers to a salad or side dish but making them into a sandwich allows them to shine on their own. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Bag of assorted Mini Sweet Peppers
  • Olive Oil
  • Sweet & Smoky Grill Mates Seasoning
  • French dinner rolls or a sliced baguette
  • Boursin cheese
  • Creamy goat cheese
  • Cream cheese
  • Assorted meats such as pepper salami or prosciutto.
  • Fresh basil
  • Cracked pepper
  • Sea salt

Instructions

Wash peppers and towel dry and place them into a large Ziploc bag. Pour about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of olive oil into the bag with the peppers and gently toss to coat the peppers with the oil. Shake a very generous amount of the Sweet and Smoky seasonings into the bag and toss peppers to make sure they are fully coated with seasonings.

Let sit for about 15 minutes while you heat the grill to 350 degrees.

Grill peppers on each side until nicely charred and crisp tender. A few minutes to each side.

Lightly baste bread with olive oil and either toast on the grill or under the oven broiler.

Spread different cheeses onto each piece of bread and assemble meat slices and then top with a whole pepper.

Garnish with fresh basil and salt and pepper.

