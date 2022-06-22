Putnam County toddler drowns in a pond

HOLLISTER, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler drowned in Putnam County after falling into a pond while playing outside Tuesday evening.

The mother, who has not been identified, told Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies she was inside a home on Teddy Lane in Hollister while the 2-year-old was playing with another child outside. They were playing for “about 10 minutes” before the mother realized the girl was missing.

Deputies say the mother found the child face down and unresponsive in a pond on State Road 20.

When deputies arrived they found the child with her mother and immediately began CPR. The toddler was taken to HCA Putnam Hospital but was unable to be resuscitated.

The mother told deputies she had only stayed at the home for two days before the tragedy happened.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our hearts grieve with the family at a life gone too soon,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “With summer in full swing, we as family, friends and neighbors must be vigilant in watching our kids around water. We live in an area with lots of opportunities for drowning because of the lakes, ponds, pools and of course the St. Johns River and the water is unforgiving.

