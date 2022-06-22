Advertisement

Residents want to see a local gas tax holiday...but NCFL county commissions aren’t even considering it

County gas taxes directly fund all roadway operations.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers are feeling the pressure at the pump and President Biden announced he’s considering a federal gas tax holiday to ease high gas prices across the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already signed off on suspending gas taxes for the entire month of October, which will save drivers about 25 cents per gallon. To provide more immediate relief, each Florida county can have its own tax holiday...that is if they choose to do so by a vote.

We reached out to each North Central Florida County commission and a gas tax holiday isn’t something being considered.

According to Ramon Gavarrete, Alachua County Public Works Director, the gas taxes directly fund all roadway operations.

“You fund the departments less, that means you have less maintenance out there on the road,” said Gavarrete.

He said if they stopped collecting gas taxes for a week or even a day, safety will be challenged.

“If you don’t fill in potholes, you don’t do signal repairs... these operations need to be funded somehow. Our finance mechanism which is the same that is used by 99% of counties in Florida, is the gas tax,” Gavarrete said.

One Alachua County resident agrees. “We have a lot of roads in Alachua county that need fixing and I drive on a lot of them, so we need that money to fix the roads,” said Bill Stasiewicz.

Other drivers just want a break. “Taking away a little bit of change for every gallon...that’s ideal for the residents of Gainesville,” said Brittany Crawford, Gainesville resident.

“Not everyone’s got it easy, everyone’s working hard doing what we have to do,” said Jared Schneider

For now, drivers are just waiting for the numbers to fall.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Billy Napier elected to Furman HOF
Residents protest World Equestrian Center development
Residents protest World Equestrian Center development
Bobby Finke claims 800m gold at Worlds
The Marion County commission is considering whether or not to change how the Ocala Jockey Club...
Residents protest World Equestrian Center development in north west Marion County