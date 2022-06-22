Residents want to see a local gas tax holiday...but NCFL county commissions aren’t even considering it

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers are feeling the pressure at the pump and President Biden announced he’s considering a federal gas tax holiday to ease high gas prices across the country.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already signed off on suspending gas taxes for the entire month of October, which will save drivers about 25 cents per gallon. To provide more immediate relief, each Florida county can have its own tax holiday...that is if they choose to do so by a vote.

We reached out to each North Central Florida County commission and a gas tax holiday isn’t something being considered.

According to Ramon Gavarrete, Alachua County Public Works Director, the gas taxes directly fund all roadway operations.

“You fund the departments less, that means you have less maintenance out there on the road,” said Gavarrete.

He said if they stopped collecting gas taxes for a week or even a day, safety will be challenged.

“If you don’t fill in potholes, you don’t do signal repairs... these operations need to be funded somehow. Our finance mechanism which is the same that is used by 99% of counties in Florida, is the gas tax,” Gavarrete said.

One Alachua County resident agrees. “We have a lot of roads in Alachua county that need fixing and I drive on a lot of them, so we need that money to fix the roads,” said Bill Stasiewicz.

Other drivers just want a break. “Taking away a little bit of change for every gallon...that’s ideal for the residents of Gainesville,” said Brittany Crawford, Gainesville resident.

“Not everyone’s got it easy, everyone’s working hard doing what we have to do,” said Jared Schneider

For now, drivers are just waiting for the numbers to fall.

