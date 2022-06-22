Ronald McDonald House of north-central Florida showcases upcoming fundraising events
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Year-round, the Ronald McDonald House of north-central Florida fundraises to do its best to serve the community.
Tv20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about the upcoming events meant to get people involved with their efforts.
TRENDING STORY: The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting a job fair
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.