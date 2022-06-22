Advertisement

Tee Time Week Two: Executing the flop shot with Eric Sipple of Ocala Golf Club

This difficult recovery shot is big risk - big reward
Week two of Tee Time teaches you how to hit a flop shot if you don't have much green to work with.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In week two of Tee Time, Chris Pinson is down in Marion County getting a lesson from Ocala Golf Pro, Eric Sipple, on how to hit one of the most difficult recovery shots in the game - the flop shot.

The flop shot is not a common recovery shot - like hitting out of a greenside bunker or simply chipping from just off the green - you only attempt this shot when you short-side yourself - meaning there isn’t much room to land your ball between the fringe and the pin, or you have a bunker, water, or some kind problem area in front of your ball you need to go over, but also have the ability to make it land and stop quickly and not roll out.

Like all shots in golf, this one will require lots of time and practice to master, but once you get comfortable with it, you won’t be afraid to give it a go when you find yourself needing to hit it close for a chance to save par - and believe me, it’ll impress your golf buddies pulling off this shot.

Ocala Golf Club is an 18-hole championship style golf course with a fun layout that features several elevated tee boxes and greens to challenge players of all skill levels. It also has a driving range that uses top tracer technology, so you can actually watch your ball flight and use the latest analytics to track your progress and improve your game that much better and quicker.

To book a tee time or to get more information about the course click Ocala Golf Club

