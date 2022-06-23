Alachua County Pets: Joyce, Will, Lady, and Nick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have a cat who is ready to greet anyone at the door, Joyce . This one-year-old kitty has two young kittens Will and Jonathan and adores chin scratches.

Next, we have a twelve-week-old kitten who will chase after any toy, Will. This kitten is actually our previous cat Joyce’s baby. Will is willing to play all day but when it comes time to cuddle, he will curl up in your arms.

Next, we have a classic favorite from the staff and volunteer, Lady. This pup is five years old and if you give her a treat, she’ll do anything you want.

Lastly, we have a handsome four-year-old dog named Nick. This dog has had some injuries to the neck but that won’t slow him down as he will run after all ball in no time.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt --- must be 18 or older --- and pets at home---- must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables --- to schedule a visit at the email on-screen.

