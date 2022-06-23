Arealeus Morris sentenced to 60 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison at the Florida Department of Corrections.

41-year-old Arealeus Morris was arrested in May of 2020 after robbing a 66-year-old male near Pine Ridge Apartments.

Morris was convicted of manslaughter, aggravated battery of a victim over 65, and robbery with a weapon.

The chief investigator of the state attorney’s office says Morris has a lengthy criminal record.

Chief Investigator David Lloyd says “through their investigation, it’s because of those citizens and Gainesville Police’s investigation that they identified the suspect, which is Arealeus Morris. Four days later he was in custody.”

Lloyd says the family of the victim participated in the court process and helped bring Morris to justice.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County residents react to commissioners approving WEC’s Ocala Jockey Club plans

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.