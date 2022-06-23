Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies say the people who went on a joy ride through a cemetery will find their mischief coming back to haunt them.

Deputies say they identified the people who rode through Conner Cemetery.

Investigators had reached out to the public for help finding the culprits.

Deputies say the people responsible will have to repair the damage they caused.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters battle semi-truck fire on I-75 in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.