Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Closing arguments have finished in the federal fraud trial against the former head of a North Central Florida hospital.

Prosecutors say Jorge Perez was the ring leader in a scheme to defraud Williston Regional General Hospital and other institutions.

Perez and nine others are accused of defrauding private insurers out of $1.4 billion dollars.

