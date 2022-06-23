Advertisement

Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Closing arguments have finished in the federal fraud trial against the former head of a North Central Florida hospital.

Prosecutors say Jorge Perez was the ring leader in a scheme to defraud Williston Regional General Hospital and other institutions.

Perez and nine others are accused of defrauding private insurers out of $1.4 billion dollars.

