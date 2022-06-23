A crash in Marion County killed one person and left three in the hospital

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one dead and three in critical condition.

Two cars have collided on CR-42.

As two vehicles were negotiating the same curve in the roadway, one car veered left into the westbound lanes of CR-42.

This action left the car to rotate counterclockwise until coming to a stop.

The other car spun until coming to a stop on the grass shoulder.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced one dead at the scene.

Three others are critically injured and headed to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

