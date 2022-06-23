Gainesville man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend during breakup

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after strangling his ex-girlfriend and refusing to let her leave.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested 22-year-old Joshua Johnson Wednesday.

They say he got into an argument with his girlfriend while she was breaking up with him.

He locked the bedroom door and would not let her leave.

The victim was able to leave the room and yelled for help.

Johnson then pushed her to the ground and dragged her back into the room.

That’s when he started choking the victim.

Johnson is being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $200,000 dollar bond.

