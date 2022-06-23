Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend during breakup

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after strangling his ex-girlfriend and refusing to let her leave.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested 22-year-old Joshua Johnson Wednesday.

They say he got into an argument with his girlfriend while she was breaking up with him.

He locked the bedroom door and would not let her leave.

The victim was able to leave the room and yelled for help.

Johnson then pushed her to the ground and dragged her back into the room.

That’s when he started choking the victim.

Johnson is being charged with false imprisonment and domestic battery.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $200,000 dollar bond.

