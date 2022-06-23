The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus.

After Shands Hospital left in the summer of 2020, a large part of this hospital is unused.

The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m.

This meeting can be viewed remotely.

Public comment can be made during this meeting using a phone number.

You can also write a comment but all comments must be submitted before noon.

