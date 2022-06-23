The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus.
After Shands Hospital left in the summer of 2020, a large part of this hospital is unused.
The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m.
This meeting can be viewed remotely.
Public comment can be made during this meeting using a phone number.
You can also write a comment but all comments must be submitted before noon.
