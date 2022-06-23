Advertisement

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus

The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their...
The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board meets to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus.

After Shands Hospital left in the summer of 2020, a large part of this hospital is unused.

The meeting will begin at 5:15 p.m.

This meeting can be viewed remotely.

TRENDING STORY: High interest rate and home prices presenting challenges for home buyers

Public comment can be made during this meeting using a phone number.

You can also write a comment but all comments must be submitted before noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

The Southside Sports Complex is hosting the Babe Ruth softball tournament
The Southside Sports Complex is hosting the Babe Ruth softball tournament
Ocala family is renting the Marion Theater to show thanks for returned dog
Ocala family is renting the Marion Theater to show thanks for their returned dog
Alachua County Pets: Joyce, Will, Lady, and Nick
Alachua County Pets: Joyce, Will, Lady, and Nick
The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their...
The Lake Shore Hospital Authority board is meeting to consider three proposals to use their hospital campus
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 6/23