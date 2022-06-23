Advertisement

Man accused of filming UF students in the bathroom arrested

Deontre Mason, 25, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Deontre Mason, 25, Alachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is confirming the man accused of secretly filming students in the shower was arrested and brought back to Alachua County.

Deontre Mason, 25, was arrested on June 6 in Marion, Ill. on numerous charges of video voyeurism filed by the University of Florida Police Department. He was extradited back to Alachua County and arrived on Tuesday.

In December, a student reported she was filmed in the Murphree Hall shower. At the time she could not identify the man recording her, but in February UFPD identified Mason as the suspect.

RELATED: UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower

Officers say Mason recorded multiple victims without their knowledge.

He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on 18 counts of video voyeurism. No bond is set.

