A man from Ocala is facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces federal charges after prosecutors in Ocala say he was caught selling a firearm and heroin to an undercover agent.

29-year-old Troy Nix is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

He could spend up to 10 years in prison for the firearm offense and 20 years for the drug crime.

On June 3rd, prosecutors say Nix sold a 9-millimeter firearm and heroin to an agent from the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives.

