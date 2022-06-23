A man from Ocala is facing possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces federal charges after prosecutors in Ocala say he was caught selling a firearm and heroin to an undercover agent.

29-year-old Troy Nix is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

TRENDING STORY: Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez

He could spend up to 10 years in prison for the firearm offense and 20 years for the drug crime.

On June 3rd, prosecutors say Nix sold a 9-millimeter firearm and heroin to an agent from the bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms, and explosives.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.