Marie’s Sweets is hosting an event to support the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for Families Fund

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Christmas has come early.

There is an event to help support the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for Families Fund.

This event is hosted by Marie’s Sweets and will be at 10 a.m.

This is an online event and is open to the public.

They are asking bakers to make delicious baked goods and for any businesses to donate any summer items they have.

