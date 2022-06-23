Advertisement

Marion County residents react to commissioners approving WEC’s Ocala Jockey Club plans

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents packed the Marion County commission chambers to voice their opinions on the World Equestrian Center’s plans to develop the Ocala Jockey Club property.

“From 20 million to 60 million it’s going to cost developers and it’s going to cost Marion County taxpayers a million dollars. I don’t know why we’re subsidizing developers, especially billionaires,” said resident Brian Donnelly.

But commissioners voted 3-2 to approve plans to build 94 homes, an RV park, a clubhouse, and a 9,000-seat arena on the property.

“That’s the size that’s larger than UF’s baseball stadium to give you the enormity of that. No equestrian event besides the world games but then again these facilities can be put up on a temporary basis as well,” said Ira Stern.

Developers agreed that additional barns will be moved from the entrance of the property towards the back, the signage will be smaller and there won’t be a 200-room hotel.

Residents voiced concerns about traffic, water and sewer provisions, and the environmental impact of the project.

“There were a lot of concerns over traffic keep in mind that 318, I-75 is a 1960′s exchange. Now with the insertion of WEC and possibly sunny oaks a lot of issues now come to the service,” said Gail Stern.

Stern said residents want to have an open conversation with representatives from World Equestrian Center.

“That door has opened to more work that we have to really move toward and make sure that the community is heard.”

The developers have 180 days to follow up and have their master plan approved by commissioners.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez
He's accused of being ring leader in a scheme to defraud insurers of $1.4 billion dollars
Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez
The listing is already posted on several sites
New Alachua County summer camp searching for new manager
Investigators had reached out to the public for help finding the culprits
Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam
Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam