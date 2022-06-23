Advertisement

Missing boater found dead after days of searching Lake Weir

Marion County Sheriff's deputies search Lake Weir for missing boater
Marion County Sheriff's deputies search Lake Weir for missing boater(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After days of searching Lake Weir, the body of a boater who went missing leaving behind three children was found Thursday morning.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the man they say disappeared under the water on Lake Weir Tuesday afternoon. Three children were left behind on the boat.

The sheriff’s office marine, dive, and air units searched the lake for the man. At 6:00 a.m. Thursday crews resumed the search, finding the body shortly after.

RELATED: Divers search for missing boater on Lake Weir

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the cause of death. The identity of the boater will not be released until after next of kin notifications are made.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marie’s Sweets is hosting an event to support the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for...
Marie’s Sweets is hosting an event to support the Chiefland Police Department’s Christmas for Families Fund
A crash in Marion County killed one person and left three in the hospital
A crash in Marion County killed one person and left three in the hospital
The Southside Sports Complex is hosting the Babe Ruth softball tournament
The Southside Sports Complex is hosting the Babe Ruth softball tournament