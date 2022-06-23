Advertisement

New Alachua County summer camp searching for new manager

The listing is already posted on several sites
The listing is already posted on several sites(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Overcrowding at animal shelters has officials considering euthanization

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s new summer camp is off to a rocky start.

An email message from Assistant County Manager Gina Peebles to a parent who had complained indicates that they are already searching for a new manager for Camp Cuscowillia and that overnight camps have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

The job listing is posted on multiple online websites.

TRENDING STORY: Overcrowding at animal shelters has officials considering euthanization

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez
He's accused of being ring leader in a scheme to defraud insurers of $1.4 billion dollars
Closing arguments wrap in federal trial of Jorge Perez
Investigators had reached out to the public for help finding the culprits
Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam
Bradford deputies ID cemetery joyriders caught on cam