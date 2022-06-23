New Alachua County summer camp searching for new manager

Overcrowding at animal shelters has officials considering euthanization

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s new summer camp is off to a rocky start.

An email message from Assistant County Manager Gina Peebles to a parent who had complained indicates that they are already searching for a new manager for Camp Cuscowillia and that overnight camps have been canceled for the rest of the summer.

The job listing is posted on multiple online websites.

