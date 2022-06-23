Severe weather knocks down trees, powerlines causing road delays

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews report severe weather from a Thursday afternoon storm caused delays on the roadway as crews clean debris and fix downed powerlines.

Crews say some traffic lights and railroad crossings may be out following the storms due to power disruptions. Drivers may experience delays or road obstructions in the following areas.

NE 10th Street and NE 28th Avenue

NE 19th Avenue and NE 17th Place

SE 17th Street

SE 27th Place / Highway 413A

SE 37th Court Circle

NE 25th Avenue and Jacksonville Road

Fort King Street

