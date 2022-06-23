Severe weather knocks down trees, powerlines causing road delays
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews report severe weather from a Thursday afternoon storm caused delays on the roadway as crews clean debris and fix downed powerlines.
Crews say some traffic lights and railroad crossings may be out following the storms due to power disruptions. Drivers may experience delays or road obstructions in the following areas.
- NE 10th Street and NE 28th Avenue
- NE 19th Avenue and NE 17th Place
- SE 17th Street
- SE 27th Place / Highway 413A
- SE 37th Court Circle
- NE 25th Avenue and Jacksonville Road
- Fort King Street
