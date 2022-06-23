The Southside Sports Complex is hosting the Babe Ruth softball tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Babe Ruth softball tournament returns to Lake City.

Almost 100 youth softball teams will take the field at the Southside Sports Complex.

The tournament will feature ages six to 18 and over 1,200 players.

The team will compete to win the chance to play in the Babe Ruth softball world series.

The games begin at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be $10 and children 12 and under are free.

