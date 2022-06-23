UF swimmer Kieran Smith earns World Championship gold with relay victory

BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCJB) -Gator swimmer Kieran Smith picked up a gold medal at the World Championships on Thursday in Budapest, anchoring the victorious U.S. team in the men’s 4 x 200m relay. Smith had previously competed twice at Worlds, finishing sixth in the 200m and seventh in the 400m.

Smith brought home the victory with a 200m split time of 1:44.35. Fellow Gator Trey Freeman swam a leg in the preliminary round and will also receive a medal.

There are still a few more races remaining at Worlds involving UF-connected swimmers. Volunteer Gator assistant coach Katie Ledecky competes in the women’s 800m on Friday, and Bobby Finke goes for his second win of the World Championships on Saturday, in the men’s 1500m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.