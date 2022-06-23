Advertisement

UF swimmer Kieran Smith earns World Championship gold with relay victory

Olympic bronze medalist in 400m adds to his medal collection
Kieran Smith reacts after winning the Men's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic...
Kieran Smith reacts after winning the Men's 200 Freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST, Hungary (WCJB) -Gator swimmer Kieran Smith picked up a gold medal at the World Championships on Thursday in Budapest, anchoring the victorious U.S. team in the men’s 4 x 200m relay. Smith had previously competed twice at Worlds, finishing sixth in the 200m and seventh in the 400m.

Smith brought home the victory with a 200m split time of 1:44.35. Fellow Gator Trey Freeman swam a leg in the preliminary round and will also receive a medal.

There are still a few more races remaining at Worlds involving UF-connected swimmers. Volunteer Gator assistant coach Katie Ledecky competes in the women’s 800m on Friday, and Bobby Finke goes for his second win of the World Championships on Saturday, in the men’s 1500m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

The par-3 5th hole at Ocala Golf Club.
Tee Time Week Two: Executing the flop shot with Eric Sipple of Ocala Golf Club
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates after winning the Men 50m Butterfly final at the...
Caeleb Dressel withdraws from remainder of World Swimming Championships
Gator NCAA champion a semifinalist for The Bowerman
Gator sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh a semifinalist for The Bowerman
UF coach played QB at Furman from 1999-2002
Gator football coach Billy Napier to enter Furman Athletics Hall of Fame