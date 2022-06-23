Woman arrested for child exploitation after sharing images on Facebook
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars for sharing child porn on Facebook.
Gainesville police say a cyber tip informed them the video was shared from a home on Northwest 6th Street.
24-year-old Quince Grube lived there when the video was shared.
She told detectives she shared the video for a friend because she is a “people pleaser.”
She is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of possession and solicitation of child porn.
