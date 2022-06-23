Woman arrested for child exploitation after sharing images on Facebook

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars for sharing child porn on Facebook.

Gainesville police say a cyber tip informed them the video was shared from a home on Northwest 6th Street.

24-year-old Quince Grube lived there when the video was shared.

She told detectives she shared the video for a friend because she is a “people pleaser.”

She is being held at the Alachua County Jail on charges of possession and solicitation of child porn.

