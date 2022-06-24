100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville Incorporated is having its 4th annual two-day aviation academy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville Incorporated kicks off a two-day 4th annual aviation academy.

This event will have James Albury, director of Kika Silva Pla Planetarium at Santa Fe College, as a guest speaker.

They will also have Courtland Savage, founder and CEO of Fly for the Culture Inc., as a guest pilot.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Silva Pla Planetarium at Santa Fe College.

This event aims to inspire and educate young teens about the world of aviation.

