3 siblings drown in Georgia lake

By WRDW Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – Three siblings drowned Thursday night at a lake in the Amity Recreation Area of Georgia.

According to WRDW, the siblings were 22, 4 and 3 years old.

The coroner said they died sometime after 5 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating with the sheriff’s office.

All three bodies are being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Two other people died in the same area of the lake a little over a year ago while on a boating excursion with friends and family members.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

