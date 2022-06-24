ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuck Duncan is an employee at the University Ace Hardware store and he said they did see supply chain issues store-wide but they have gotten better as the summer has approached.

“It has gotten a little better over the last few months. There for a while we were short on stuff just all through the whole store. Not one thing in particular, just a whole bunch of things” said Duncan.

Chuck says now that summer is here, the store is receiving more frequent shipments of more products.

“They are starting to send more. We were getting one case of things and now we are getting two or three cases when we order. It is starting to pick up” said Duncan.

Along with steadier shipments, this local style hardware store puts customer service as a top priority to compete with the big market stores.

“Usually we meet them at the door and try to do it one-on-one and answer their questions and show them where everything is” said Duncan.

This type of service does not go unnoticed by customers.

“The staff is friendly, very friendly and they have really turned this store around because they are loaded with everything I need and they have great prices” said customer, Herbert Powell.

Herbert also mentions how the University Ace is closely located to him, which is an important factor because of high gas prices.

