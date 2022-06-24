Advertisement

ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues

ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuck Duncan is an employee at the University Ace Hardware store and he said they did see supply chain issues store-wide but they have gotten better as the summer has approached.

“It has gotten a little better over the last few months. There for a while we were short on stuff just all through the whole store. Not one thing in particular, just a whole bunch of things” said Duncan.

Chuck says now that summer is here, the store is receiving more frequent shipments of more products.

“They are starting to send more. We were getting one case of things and now we are getting two or three cases when we order. It is starting to pick up” said Duncan.

Along with steadier shipments, this local style hardware store puts customer service as a top priority to compete with the big market stores.

“Usually we meet them at the door and try to do it one-on-one and answer their questions and show them where everything is” said Duncan.

This type of service does not go unnoticed by customers.

“The staff is friendly, very friendly and they have really turned this store around because they are loaded with everything I need and they have great prices” said customer, Herbert Powell.

Herbert also mentions how the University Ace is closely located to him, which is an important factor because of high gas prices.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues
ACE Hardware in Gainesville bounced back from supply chain issues
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville Incorporated is having its 4th annual two-day...
100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville Incorporated is having its 4th annual two-day aviation academy
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is having a summer safety awareness event
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is having a summer safety awareness event