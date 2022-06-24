Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson and the union representing his deputies didn’t agree on a new contract

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson and the union representing his deputies did not come to an agreement on a new contract after another round of talks Thursday.

The North Central Florida Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association is negotiating on behalf of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office is proposing a 3% raise backdated to October 1st.

But, the union president said a 2.5% step raise should have gone into effect on October 1st, but that never happened.

“They said that the reason they wanna hold in place again is because this raise is gonna be so great. So we asked to see their proposal, their step plan, and they refuse to show it to us right now, said Jody Branaman.”

Another major point of contention is access to sheriff’s office vehicles.

Deputies can take their ASO vehicles home up to 10 miles outside of Alachua County.

The union president says the sheriff wants to end that benefit.

