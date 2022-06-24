Advertisement

Budget Inn receiving $4M grant for affordable housing

This is apart of the Community Development Block Grant Program
This is apart of the Community Development Block Grant Program(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Budget Inn in Gainesville is getting a facelift geared towards affordable housing.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to Alachua County by way of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The fund is administered by the Florida Department of Economics and benefits low-and-moderate income residents across Florida.

Lake City was also awarded $2 million from the grant that will go towards the Richardson Community Center.

Parts of Florida’s panhandle were also granted money through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for continuing efforts towards Hurricane Michael relief.

TRENDING STORY: A man is safe after his home was struck by lightning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City
Two semi-trucks collide blocking traffic on I-75 in Lake City
HSFD crews keep their distance while putting out brush fire.
High Springs firefighters exstinguish burning tree