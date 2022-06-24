Budget Inn receiving $4M grant for affordable housing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Budget Inn in Gainesville is getting a facelift geared towards affordable housing.

Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $4 million to Alachua County by way of the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The fund is administered by the Florida Department of Economics and benefits low-and-moderate income residents across Florida.

Lake City was also awarded $2 million from the grant that will go towards the Richardson Community Center.

Parts of Florida’s panhandle were also granted money through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for continuing efforts towards Hurricane Michael relief.

