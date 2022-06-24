The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida and the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership is sponsoring an event called Friday Talks.

This event is a presentation called Depression: A costly condition for businesses.

Albert Carl Shaw III, director of marketing with zone health & fitness, will be speaking.

This event starts at 8:15 a.m. and will go until 9:30 a.m.

It will be held at the CF Hampton Center.

This event is open to the public and you can get tickets online.

