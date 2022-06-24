Advertisement

The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event

The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida and the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership is sponsoring an event called Friday Talks.

This event is a presentation called Depression: A costly condition for businesses.

Albert Carl Shaw III, director of marketing with zone health & fitness, will be speaking.

This event starts at 8:15 a.m. and will go until 9:30 a.m.

It will be held at the CF Hampton Center.

This event is open to the public and you can get tickets online.

