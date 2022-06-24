Charges are expected following fake gun prank pulled on Williston High athletes

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials said a toy gun, that mimics a real firearm, was part of a prank pulled on Williston football players on Wednesday.

It happened as the Williston football team left their summer retreat at Blue Springs Park in Bronson. Investigators said someone in a white Hyundai, pointed the airsoft gun through the sunroof of the car and towards the players. Deputies confirmed the drivers were members of the rival team, at Chiefland High school.

RELATED STORY: Ocala Police hosted “Who’s in the box” to prevent against gun violence among teens

Sheriff Bobby McCallum said the toy gun was nearly indistinguishable from a real firearm, but it only fires plastic pellets. The incident is an ongoing investigation. Officials said they’re considering an aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony charge for the culprits.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.