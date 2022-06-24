Advertisement

Charges are expected following fake gun prank pulled on Williston High athletes

Charges are expected following fake gun prank pulled on Williston High athletes
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials said a toy gun, that mimics a real firearm, was part of a prank pulled on Williston football players on Wednesday.

It happened as the Williston football team left their summer retreat at Blue Springs Park in Bronson. Investigators said someone in a white Hyundai, pointed the airsoft gun through the sunroof of the car and towards the players. Deputies confirmed the drivers were members of the rival team, at Chiefland High school.

RELATED STORY: Ocala Police hosted “Who’s in the box” to prevent against gun violence among teens

Sheriff Bobby McCallum said the toy gun was nearly indistinguishable from a real firearm, but it only fires plastic pellets. The incident is an ongoing investigation. Officials said they’re considering an aggravated assault with a firearm, a felony charge for the culprits.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

From boating to kayaking, to canoeing, to hiking, there are dozens of activities you can do at...
Marion County Commission says yes to swimming at Silver Springs State Park
Karissa Holtz's body was found at the Pine Ridge Apartment complex
Residents find woman’s remains inside Gainesville apartment complex
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
NATIONAL VACUUM HIT & RUN
National Vacuum asks for help finding hit-and-run driver
Greyhound bus station in Gainesville closes it doors after several years
Gainesville Greyhound Bus ticket office closes its doors

Latest News

Supreme Court monumental ruling gives states the green light to ban abortions
North Central Florida organizations respond to Roe v. Wade overruling
Charges are expected following fake gun prank pulled on Williston High athletes
Charges are expected following fake gun prank pulled on Williston High athletes
Residents struggle without power for more than 20 hours after Thursday thunderstorms
The city of Gainesville is holding a fair to spread the word about different programs and...
City of Gainesville hosts first-ever city services fair
City of Gainesville hosts first-ever city services fair