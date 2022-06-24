Advertisement

City of Gainesville hosts first-ever city services fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is holding a fair to spread the word about different programs and services available to residents.

The first-ever city services fair is on Saturday.

Representatives of different departments will be there to share information and answer questions.

The event also includes a tree giveaway, free food and drinks, and an opportunity to recycle unwanted tires.

Officials say they plan to host this fair on a regular basis.

