The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is having a summer safety awareness event

The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is having a summer safety awareness event
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is having a summer safety awareness event(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County is hosting a summer safety awareness event.

They are partnered with United Way of Suwannee Valley and Suwannee Parks and Recreation.

This event starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 12 p.m.

It is located at the Billy Jernigan Pool.

They say this it’s a great learning experience and a chance to cool off from the heat.

The entrance fee is $2 per person.

The maximum capacity for this event is 80 people.

