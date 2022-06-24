Former Gator Andrew Nembhard chosen in round two of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gator point guard Andrew Nembhard was chosen 31st overall by the Indiana Pacers in Thursday’s NBA draft, the first pick of the second round.

Nembhard began his college career at Florida, starting all 67 games in his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Gonzaga for his final two years. While playing for the Bulldogs, he was part of a team that made the NCAA title game in 2021 and came within one victory of a perfect season.

In four years of college between Florida and Gonzaga, Nembhard averaged 10.0 points, per game, with a high of 11.8 as a senior with the Bulldogs. He was a career 44.6% shooter in college, including 34.3% from three-point range. He averaged 5.3 assists across four years of college basketball.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.