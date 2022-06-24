High Springs firefighters exstinguish burning tree

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a brush fire involving a large oak tree consumed by flames in High Springs on Thursday night.

High Springs Fired Department crews say the fire started off Poe Springs Road near Cinnamon Hills Estates around 9:45 p.m. When crews arrived, a large oak tree was fully engulfed in flames.

Efforts to put out the fire were done from a distance because it was unsafe to be close to the tree while extinguishing it.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a lightning strike, one of many in North Central Florida Thursday night.

Crews will continue to work with the property owner to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite.

