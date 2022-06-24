Advertisement

High Springs firefighters exstinguish burning tree

HSFD crews keep their distance while putting out brush fire.
HSFD crews keep their distance while putting out brush fire.(HSFD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters battled a brush fire involving a large oak tree consumed by flames in High Springs on Thursday night.

High Springs Fired Department crews say the fire started off Poe Springs Road near Cinnamon Hills Estates around 9:45 p.m. When crews arrived, a large oak tree was fully engulfed in flames.

Efforts to put out the fire were done from a distance because it was unsafe to be close to the tree while extinguishing it.

RELATED: A man is safe after his home was struck by lightning

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a lightning strike, one of many in North Central Florida Thursday night.

Crews will continue to work with the property owner to make sure the fire doesn’t reignite.

RELATED: Severe weather knocks down trees, powerlines causing road delays

