Lake Shore Hospital trustees discuss plans for former hospital site

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hearing three proposals to use the Lake Shore Hospital campus, hospital trustees are asking for proposals to tear down the main hospital building.

Hospital authority board members are hoping to combine proposals to use the facility with proposals to build a new main building.

Other buildings on the campus would still be used by undetermined providers.

The board will meet again in the next several weeks to review any proposals to raze the main building.

