Lake Shore Hospital trustees discuss plans for former hospital site

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hearing three proposals to use the Lake Shore Hospital campus, hospital trustees are asking for proposals to tear down the main hospital building.

Hospital authority board members are hoping to combine proposals to use the facility with proposals to build a new main building.

Other buildings on the campus would still be used by undetermined providers.

The board will meet again in the next several weeks to review any proposals to raze the main building.

TRENDING STORY: A man is safe after his home was struck by lightning

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.