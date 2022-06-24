Advertisement

A man is safe after his home was struck by lightning

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy storms came through knocking down trees and power lines as crews worked to clean up the mess. But before the rain started Fred Miley’s home off SE 24th Pl. was struck by lightning.

“Smelled some smoke and I went towards my garage because I certainly couldn’t see any flames so I thought well maybe the attic caught something,” said Miley.

That’s when he found his home was on fire and quickly got out.

“The board was wobbling catching draft feeding the fire in my attic and of course, that’s when I got out and called 911.”

Marion county fire rescue units were out to put out the flames saving some of his possessions.

“When you’re sitting in your house you think you’re safe, but hey if it’s on fire you have to get out. I was safe from the strike itself I didn’t even know I was struck so I couldn’t feel any tingling or anything like that. That’s why I thought it might have been someone nearby or a transformer it was the loudest boom I’ve ever heard though.”

Miley’s said that firefighters call his home a total loss but he’s looking for volunteers to help him salvage his items.

