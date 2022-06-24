Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable

Marion County Pets: Dixie, Beans, and Sable
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have a sweet southern belle kitty named Dixie. This three-year-old is not afraid to come and cuddle up in your lap. If you’re looking to follow the golden rule of never moving when a cat lays on you, she’s perfect.

Next, we have the very excited Beans. This six-year-old is being trained in all the commands and wants to be a part of your life.

Lastly, we have a very social cat named Sable. This cat wouldn’t mind a few photo sessions with you and your friends and possibly go viral.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event
The CF Hampton Center is hosting the Friday Talks event
