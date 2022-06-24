North Central Florida lawmakers respond to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion

WASHINGTON (WCJB) - Members of Congress from North Central Florida are responding to President Joe Biden’s call to pass federal protections for reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Friday the U.S. Supreme Court released its ruling ending constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century. States will now have the authority to allow, ban, and regulate abortions. Florida’s 15-week abortion ban is set to take effect on July 1.

Shortly after the justice’s opinion was released, Biden addressed the nation condemning the decision and calling on Congress to pass a federal law protecting abortion.

“The only way we can secure women’s right to choose, the balance that existed, is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v Wade as federal law. No executive action from the president can do that,” said Biden.

Democratic Rep. Al Lawson agrees with the president, “The only way citizens can ensure additional liberties are not stolen is by heading to the ballot box this November.”

Republican Rep. Kat Cammack has been an outspoken advocate for overturning Roe V. Wade.

“The monumental news in Dobbs v. Jackson is historic,” said Cammack. “Since the founding of our nation, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have been key tenets in the United States, and today’s news has solidified our most basic right—the right to life. For the most vulnerable among us, this decision affirms the undeniable value of life and the protection and respect for all unborn children. This is a historic day. Life wins!”

Cammack is running for reelection. She is being challenged in the Republican primary by Michael Asensio, and Justin Waters. Danielle Hawk and Tom Wells are running in the Democratic primary for district three. Linda Brooks is running as an independent.

Lawson decided not to run again in district five after it was redrawn but is instead challenging incumbent Republican Neal Dunn for district two.

“The U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision today in protecting the right to life. Every life is precious, and the lives of the most vulnerable must be protected,” said Congressman Dunn. “After facing the wrath of the Radical Left for the past few months, I recognize that this was not an easy decision; however, the justices upheld their Constitutional duty and gave the power back to the states, as it should be. This ruling is a win for states’ rights and babies nationwide.”

Lawson’s full statement is below:

“Today is a dismal day for the American people,” said Lawson. “The Republican-controlled Supreme Court achieved their goal of stripping away a long-established constitutional right that provide Americans’ the ability to make their own health care decisions by voting to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Every woman has the fundamental human right to reproductive care. It’s critical that women can make decisions about their health with their doctors without government intrusion. Lawmakers should not be allowed to control people’s personal medical decisions and impose on their bodily freedoms.

“Make no mistake: Republicans’ ultimate goal is a nationwide ban on abortion, and they won’t stop until they’ve destroyed women’s freedom to control their bodies, lives, and futures. Abortion bans disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income people.”

