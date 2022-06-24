North Central Florida organizations respond to Roe v. Wade overruling

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We’re angry, but we aren’t surprised because we knew it was coming.”

Today marks the ending of a 50-year federal abortion right and pro-choice organizations are voicing their opinions.

The ruling could lead to abortion bans for roughly half the states, including Florida.

Members of the National Women’s Liberation Chapter shared that low-income women will be affected by the ruling, as they will have to finance travel to states which allow abortion. They also worry about the future of abortions in Florida.

“I do not trust DeSantis to make any good decision.,” said Kendra Vincent. “But, you know, we will take it as it comes, and we will continue to fight in Florida, as well nationally.”

Although some express their concerns about this ruling, students from the University of Florida say that before having an abortion, there are some things one should consider.

“At one point it’s like just a fetus but then it starts being an actual human being, who has like feelings, it can feel stuff,” said University of Florida student, Esohe Igiehonosenwegin. “If it’s like a health issue, or you just know that you can’t take care of the baby at all, I feel like you should at least consider adoption or stuff like that.”

In a statement, North Central Florida U.S House Representatives Neal Dunn and Kat Cammack applauded the Supreme Court’s decision, calling it historic and sharing their praise.

Meanwhile, Representative Al Lawson condemned the decision and encourages citizens to vote for lawmakers and policies that will help retain their liberties, not remove them.

We reached out to the local Planned Parenthood and abortion clinic, Bread and Roses, and both declined to comment.

